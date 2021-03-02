Local road projects receive state grant funding

Some North Alabama communities will be getting some road work done through a series of grants from the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Tuesday it was $4.93 million in funding for various road and bridge projects across the state.

There were 21 projects selected. Ivey’s office said while local governments are not required to match the funding, 17 cities and counties contributed a total of $2.08 million in local matching funds.

In North Alabama, the following projects were selected:

The city of Sylvania will receive $245,665 to resurface 6th Street from Burnt Church Road to Blue Pond Boulevard West.

The city of St. Florian will get $250,000 for widening and resurfacing of Mary Lane from St. Florian Road to County Road 47. Another $13,961.50 in local funds is being spent on the project.

Elkmont will have portions of Sandlin Ridge Roadand Clay Street resurfaced with a $217,206.28 grant from the state. Local funding of $20,000 also will be spent.

Marshall County will get $150,000 to resurface Martling Road from Tucker Drive to Hustleville Road. Another $50,941.77 in local funds will be used on the project.

The money comes from the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act in 2019. The law requires ALDOT to set aside $10 million from the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

More projects will be announced later this year, according to Ivey’s office.