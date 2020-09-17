Local restaurant having hard time finding employees during COVID-19 rebound

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Restaurants took a hit during the beginning of the pandemic, having to close and reopen with restrictions. Tim’s Cajun Kitchen in Huntsville says now they are on the rebound but are having a hard time finding people to hire.

Owner Tim Faul says he’s been in business for 28 years and never had such a problem finding employees. He believes people aren’t interested in getting back to work if they can make more money by drawing unemployment benefits.

WHNT News 19’s Madison Neal spoke with Faul about the issue his restaurant is facing with being short-staffed as business picks back up, as well as the Alabama Department of Labor.

ADOL says claims listed in relation to COVID-19 are verified with employers, so if someone wasn’t laid off due to COVID-19 technically their claim should be denied.

