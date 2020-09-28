Local relay Teams to host Red Cross blood drive in Athens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two Limestone County-based Relay for Life Teams are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, September 29, in Athens.

The County for a Cure Team and City of Athens Relay Team will host the Red Cross blood drive at the Beasley Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both teams are supporting a joint effort between the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society to provide the gift of life.

“There is not a better gift you can give someone than the gift of life,” said County for a Cure Captain Michelle Williamson. “This is a very special opportunity for our team to partner with some amazing people to make a difference in our community.”

The Red Cross says they will make a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society that is based on how many donors participate.

Chick-fil-A in Athens is helping sponsor the blood drive, which falls on National Coffee Day. Manager Matthew Kyle says they are donating coffee from Chick-fil-A for each donor.

One blood donation can potentially save up to three lives, and every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, according to the American Red Cross.

To register as a donor, go online to schedule a time here.