Local realty company takes part in national Red Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A few Tennessee Valley food banks are getting some help from local realtors!

Over the past few weeks, realtors with Keller Williams in Huntsville delivered 10,000 empty bags to homes across the area asking for food donations. Thursday was collection day and the annual Keller Williams Red Day.

Red Day is a time of service for agents across the nation. They choose a way to best serve their communities.

The realtors right here in Huntsville say they decided on a food drive for the second year in a row because so many in the area are still facing food insecurity.

They expect to beat last year’s total of 30,000 items by the end of the day.

“It’s important to give back because this community gives so much to so many people and we just felt like a food drive was the right thing to do this year,” Realtor Susan Baldwin said. “We thank the residents of Huntsville who always open their hearts and give so generously.”

In addition to the canned items, the team also partnered with First Bank to pack 150 fresh-cooked hot dog lunches for those staying at Downtown Rescue Mission.