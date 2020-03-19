Local police departments discuss COVID-19 impact on daily operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - One phrase you probably keep hearing is "social distancing", which many people are starting to understand.

But the concept may not be practical in every profession.

WHNT News 19 spoke Huntsville, Madison and Decatur Police Departments about changes to daily operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With dozens of cases of COVID-19 around the state, local health professionals believe it’s likely the virus will continue to spread.

Area police departments say they're doing what they can to prevent the case rate from increasing.

“We are making all officers cognizant, extremely mindful, if we can put it that way, of all the protocol that's been put out by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC," explained Lt. Michael Johnson, spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD said there hasn't been a spike or decrease in police calls since the first cases were announced.

“Right now there's been no change in calls for service week to week prior to COVID-19 and the president issuing a state of emergency and our mayors office doing the same,” Johnson added.

Huntsville, Madison and Decatur Police Departments all said they've seen no difference in emergency call volume within the last two weeks.

However, Madison City police officers are being asked to use arresting discretion when it comes to non-violent offenses and misdemeanors during this time.

Johnson said HPD officers are using the same discretion they were using prior to the state of emergency. Though they have been granted liberty by the court system to push court dates back for the citations they issue.

And as for the City of Decatur, the police department says there are no enforcement adjustments at this time. But citizens are being asked to file or request police reports by phone instead of visiting the lobby.

Its important to add that while Madison Police are trying to limit contact with non-violent offenders, if someone needs to be arrested the department spokesperson Major John Stringer, said rest assured that individual will go to jail.