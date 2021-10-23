Local police collect, destroy 1,200 pounds of unwanted meds for ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local law enforcement collected and destroyed 1,200 pounds of unwanted medications today as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.”

According to the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Huntsville Police and Madison Police, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office participated in the event.

Dropoff locations for unused, outdated, and unwanted medications included the Huntsville Public Safety Complex, Madison City Hall, and CVS in Meridianville.

MCSO partnered with @DEAHQ & @thepdfc for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day! Thank you to the citizens of Madison County for keeping your community safe with properly disposing of unused medications. #DrugTakeBackDay #360LBSCollected pic.twitter.com/etGhHKT6pO — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) October 23, 2021

According to the DEA, the event’s purpose is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means for the public to dispose of prescription drugs, while educating the public of the potential for abuse of medications.

Earlier this year, the event collected around 5,100 pounds of prescription medications in Alabama. Tennessee saw over 19,000 pounds.