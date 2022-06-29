HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Women are stocking up on contraceptives after Alabama swiftly enforced its abortion ban in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Some are scared that contraceptives could be banned from pharmacies in the future. The fear comes after Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court reconsider the case protecting access to contraceptives.

Walmart, CVS, and Amazon are some of the distribution companies that have already limited how many emergency contraceptives customers can buy.

The national surge in sales is even affecting local pharmacies here in North Alabama.

“We did go and look on our database where we order our prescriptions and Plan B’s are no longer available,” said Jennifer Potts, a local pharmacy technician.

Potts told News 19 their shelves are just about empty. She said women seeking contraceptives at their location might have to find another form of birth control if supplies run out.

“That means that the other stores that have a younger clientele are actually over ordering, so even if we wanted to get something we wouldn’t be able to get any,” Potts continued.

Commonly known as the Morning After pill, Plan-B, or Aftera, these contraceptives are not used to perform abortions or terminate pregnancies. Experts say they are best used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or going several days without taking birth control.

Rite-Aid is limiting purchases to three per customer.

CVS says it has an ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet the needs of its customers. The company is in the process of adjusting the short-lived purchase limits.

Walmart also plans to adjust its limitations on Morning After pills, once demand dies down.