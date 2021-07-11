Local organization hosting a memorable back to school event for immigrant community

Huntsville Ala. — Huntsville Helping Hands is a local organizations who’s main focus is to provide help, resources and information to immigrant families and children. Primarily for those who are undocumented or come from an asylum background.

Aylene Amato Valentin and Ava Caldwell started the organization when they saw the need to bridge the gap in the immigrant community, so they started with initiatives.

The organization has built trust throughout the community by holding these initiative events. Those include Christmas, Mothers Day, Back to School and a food pantry that has been going on since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We began a food pantry initiative, with a local church, that turned out to feed, oh several thousands of people,” Valentin told News 19.

The organization still holds those food pantry’s, but putting a smile across the face of those in the community doesn’t stop there.

This year they will be holding a second back to school event. Last year they were able to provide more than 100 students with back pack and supplies and they look forward to doing the same this year. While last year couldn’t be as interactive, Caldwell says this year is all about fun and inclusion throughout the community.

“Where there might be a few other things going on in town like this, but none are going to be focused on Spanish speaking individuals. So they’ll be able to play in water and bubbles, bounce houses, they’ll still be able to get back packs and some supplies and we’re handing out information about the community so it’s just going to be a lot of fun,” Caldwell said.

But, the organization is seeking the help of the community in providing a memorable experience for kids before they go back to school. So if you can volunteer, click here . If you can’t cant volunteer, there are still other ways you can contribute.

“Some additional backpacks of course, because even though we doing carnival and fun games, we are still going to provide back packs to children on first come first serve basis and supplies.

The event will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at United Church of Huntsville, located at 7906 Whitesburg Dr. Huntsville, AL 35802.