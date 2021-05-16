Local nonprofit build beds for kids in need

DECATUR, Ala. – After a long day, nothing is better than putting your head down on a pillow and laying down in your bed, but for some kids, that’s a luxury.

Ascend Performance Materials and their charitable foundation Ascend Cares has been helping the community for 10 years. The foundation teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace a second time to build over 200 beds for families in the Hartselle area.

Scotty Hall with Ascend Performance Materials said many people take for granted the fact that their children have a place to lay their head at night.

“Here in north Alabama, there are between 30 and 50 requests that come in on a daily basis to Sleep in Heavenly Peace of children that are sleeping on the floor or couches, that don’t have a bed to sleep in.”

On Saturday over 100 volunteers came together to build beds, both the Hartselle and Muscle Shoals chapters of Sleep In Heavenly Peace were there working on building beds from 9 a.m – 3 p.m.

Hall said this is their first time back building beds since the start COVID-19 pandemic, “Our last build was in December of 2019 and those beds helped families get through the pandemic,” but Hall said this year they ran into some obstacles.

“One of our biggest challenges was the cost and the price of lumber. That had gone up quite a bit from last time to this time but Lowes was able to partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and with us, to help us make this bed build a success today,” Hall told News 19.

The project was funded by both Ascend and Turner industries. $35,000 gave the event not only the materials to build the beds, but also ensured that each child went home with bedding that included a pillow, sheets and a comforter.

Hall said it’s not about the money they provide but what they can do.

“We try to provide not dollars that go back into the community but we try to provide projects for our people to volunteer and give back to the community.”