Local musician Stone Anderson gone too soon

Dave Anderson, right, son Stone Anderson, far left, and drummer James Irvin, background. Credit: al.com

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville music community is still reeling after the death of an up-and-coming musician.

Stone Anderson died Friday at age 27. The son of one of Huntsville’s most prominent musicians, Dave Anderson.

Stone played multiple instruments but was most known for his bass work with the band Rob Alridge and the Proponents. He also played with the band, Silver Fern.

Stone will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

A tribute to Stone Anderson can be found with our news partner al.com.