Local mask orders having positive impact on COVID-19 numbers, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been over a week since Madison County’s masking order went into effect. Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said new information shows hope the order is having a positive impact on the community.

“In the last three days, we have seen a flattening or a slight reduction in the rate of increase in new cases. This would be right around the time that we would expect it as we began to get very serious about masking in our county,” Hudson said.

Governor Ivey issued a statewide mask requirement Wednesday afternoon that will go into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. Madison Mayor Paul Finley said he hopes it makes a difference.

“We no longer will be an island in Madison County. The other communities around and other counties will also be masking and we hope that only helps our numbers here in Madison County. It will also make a difference in those communities,” Finley said.

Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said the COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team (CRAFT) is in the area due to the recent increase in cases. He says the team is part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“They are here. It’s good and bad,” said Jeff Birdwell, Madison County EMA Director.

He says the bad news is the visit was driven by climbing case numbers in Madison County.

The good part…

“We had very good dialogue this morning on testing….Not that they had the answer to everything, but at least we have an avenue to some more and better resources in the future,” Birdwell said.

Finley said Madison County leaders met with the team Wednesday morning to discuss a variety of topics including rapid testing, consistency in messaging from a federal level, and Remdesivir, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

“In essence they said how can we help you and what’s some of the concerns that you have,” Finley said.

Hudson said during the past few days, hospitals in north Alabama have seen a decrease in hospitalized patients. She said all three hospitals reported a flattening in cases. Hudson said the number of hospitalized patients in Madison County is 132. Positive rates are around 15 percent, she said, a significant increase over the past two weeks.

Hudson said hospitals are experiencing capacity issues of non-COVID patients. She said their current capacity matches that of the January/February time frame. She added that Madison County is beginning to feel the effect of the nationwide test kit shortage. She said they’re “cautiously optimistic” about their supply of Remdesiver, after a shift in where the supply comes from.

She said they are also seeing issues with delayed test results.

“We are seeing the length of time to get a test resulted in many places four, to five, to six days,” Dr. Hudson said.

Hudson said their biggest concern at the moment is staffing.

“We can find enough beds, we can manage to cobble together supplies, but it doesn’t take just hard work to have enough staff to take care of the patient load that we have,” Hudson said.

She said studies have shown that except at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, health care workers aren’t getting COVID-19 at work. They’re being exposed to the virus in the community. She encouraged people to wear masks to protect workers.