MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Hospitals are, once again, experiencing an increased need for blood. Some are partnering with blood banks to host a weeks worth of blood drives throughout the community.

More than 100 people need blood in North Alabama hospitals daily, but local blood bank shelves are bare. LifeSouth serves more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia including Huntsville Hospital.

Now, Huntsville Hospital Main and Madison Hospital are working with LifeSouth to host multiple blood drives through April 8.

The blood drives in Huntsville are:

April 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Huntsville Hospital Main

April 6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: The Heart Center

April 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children’s West Parking Lot

April 8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Ortho Spine Tower’s Sivley Parking Lot

The blood drives in Madison are:

April 6, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Madison Hospital Lobby

April 7, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Madison Hospital Lobby

Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital’s president, says Huntsville Hospital is one of the largest users of blood in Alabama and they experience the need for more blood frequently.

Lifesouth’s Kelley McPhail told News 19 that current levels remain low.

“Currently, we have about a 1-2 day blood supply on hand, which is not our comfort level,” McPhail said. “We’d like to have more. I would estimate we need about 300 donors per day to meet our blood needs.”

According to America’s Blood Centers, having 3+ days worth of blood means hospitals have enough to meet normal operating demand. LifeSouth hopes the frequency of drives until April 8 can help extend their supply.

Walk-ins are welcome at the drives, but if you would like to schedule an appointment you can do so here.