Local health officials urge community to stay vigilant about the virus

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce and Huntsville Hospital held a virtual news conference to remind the public of just how serious this virus is and that we must continue to practice the proper protocols.

Claire Aiello with the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce opened up with startling numbers.

“Our hospitals have more than 400 patients in Huntsville and Madison,” she said. “There are many serious cases right now and we want to help our healthcare workers by preventing the spread and really cutting the numbers down.”

25% of those cases have been since December first, and Huntsville pulmonologist Dr. Jason Smith says he saw first hand the “horror” of what holiday gatherings can cause.

“July fourth became the first horror and I’ll say that because that’s when the fatigue, the patient population started rolling in and that lasted through around August; we slowed down a little bit and now here we are again,” he said.

Holiday gatherings are family traditions, whether you’re the one hosting or going, Dr. Smith says although time may be missed with our loved ones this year, it still doesn’t out weight the potential risk.

“You know, we’re on the home stretch,” he said. “That means the vaccine is coming, you know, do I need to have a big gathering at this point in my life, no. Do I need to stay somewhat isolated, yes and it’s just not that big a deal.”

Doctors like Aruna Arora are confident that if the community continues to remain diligent and keep the bigger picture in mind, our actions now will bring us a better future not only for adults but for kids.

“It should be our goal to keep our kids in school for their mental well being. I think we have to prioritize what we need as a society and I think for us to do what we can responsibly outside of our going to work and out side of our going to school time, it does keep our children in school,” Dr. Arora said.

Healthcare workers, city leaders and and businesses are all encouraging to avoid large gatherings this holiday season, so we can enjoy them once again.