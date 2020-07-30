Local gyms offering space for students to learn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Schools going to look different this fall. Many public-school districts decided on virtual learning for the first nine weeks.

While the number one priority is the health and safety, some parents worry if they can juggle everything from work to teaching, while employed.

The most common concerns are childcare, reliable Wi-Fi and proper education, which prompted some gyms in the area to offer a helping hand, to alleviate the stress.

Joy Moore who co-owns Arsenal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with her husband decided to think out of the box to help the community.

Being a mother a 4th grader, she knows the difficulties parents face when it comes to the virtual learning, so her and her husband said they had to think out of the box.

“We had to get a little creative and we just happen to own a martial arts school where we have the space available to come here if we need to. So we thought we would try to open that up to other groups that were organizing learning pods,” Moore said.

The gym is empty the whole first half of the day, so she knew that utilizing this space for parents in need was a no brainer. The Moore’s decided on age ranges and minimum for each pod.

“Each pod is a maximum of 10 kids, we’re trying to group them by ages mostly, so the kids are working on similar work.”

To ensure that the kids were getting the proper work, the gym called in Asha Coleman, who’s the program director for the learning pods at the gym.

“If they need help, they can ask either the teacher aid or they can talk to their other classmates because all the middle schoolers are going to be working on the same program.”

Coleman also mentioned that there would be activities and exercise that would include boxing, yoga and even capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of music, dance and acrobats.

The gym has strong and reliable Wi-Fi, so students can bring their laptops as well.

Just down the road, Matrix gym is offering a similar option.

They’re facility is big enough that it has separate gyms within the gym and pods will be up to 15 students each.

One of the managers Mary Elizabeth Vardaman, who manages the gym with her husband said, “schooling and education is not really something that you want to take lightly. So, we`re just really trying to do what we can to help our parents out, our fellow community members and just do what we can during this time. “

Matrix gym will have a designated 30 minutes in the beginning of the day where they would like all students to be dropped off. Parents can choose to pick up at 3pm or stay till 5pm.

“They’re going to be working on their schoolwork about 3 hours a day and then they will have a PE gymnastics class.”

The gym will offer lunch and snacks throughout the day. After their class and PE are over, they can play games or do arts and crafts.

Parents at Matrix as well as Arsenal BJJ are extremely grateful for the efforts of these gyms.

“We have had numerous parents just say, I can’t believe you guys are doing this, thank you so much thank you for thinking outside the box, just really appreciative.,” Vardaman said.

Both facilities will be offering the service to their members first and then bringing on more students, while making sure it doesn’t get too crowded.

Each gym will be following CDC and Alabama state guidelines relating sanitation and social distancing.