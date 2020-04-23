Local governments say congressional aid doesn’t address COVID-19 revenue losses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During Thursday’s Huntsville-area COVID-19 briefing, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson said area hospitals have the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

Hudson pointed out that number came on the same week that earlier models projected a spike in cases. Officials also warned that as the economy reopens, a rise in COVID-19 cases is likely.

There was also continued discussion about lost revenue and Congress’ unwillingness, at least so far, to provide money to offset those losses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he’s opposed to sending more money to state and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting they could use bankruptcy as as a last resort.

In the first relief bill passed by Congress last month, there is money for state and local governments, but local officials say it misses the mark.

“The stimulus package that had already been put in place for states, there was about $750 million available, but the requirement was it only for expenses that you would have incurred,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley. “We’re all going to incur expenses and the great news for that is we should see some reimbursement for that, but one of the areas we’re deeply concerned about is revenue lost that will not only now but in the next 2-3-4 months.”

“Congress did not put any money in there to replace your lost revenues,” Battle said. “We have some expenses but mostly it’s lost revenue. The City of Huntsville we look at probably about $15 million is our cost, lost revenue out of this.”

The lost revenue is tied to shutting down as directed, Battle said.

“The whole reason we even closed down our city, we closed down our economy, closed down our restaurants, closed down the hotel systems, closed down the whole city was because we wanted to keep the spread of COVID down,” Battle said.

Senator Doug Jones said last night on WHNT News 19 that Congress has a role to play.

“I’ve talked to Mayor Battle, I’ve talked to Mayor Finley over in Madison, I’ve talked to the mayors of Birmingham, and Mobile and Tuscaloosa. It’s really important I think that we do all we can to help them. They had orders for their citizens to stay in place, And that was the appropriate thing to do, but because of that, they’ve lost significant revenue through no fault of their own,” said Jones.

Alabama U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, went to Twitter to address the spending issues Thursday. In the tweet, he says that he spoke with McConnell. It appears Shelby is not excited about spending more money, saying in part, “We cannot continue to rack up the national debt.”

Spoke with @SenateMajLdr today. I believe widespread #COVID19 testing is the key to safely reopening the entire US economy. That is how we get out of this dilemma; not by spending trillions & trillions more. We cannot continue to rack up nat’l debt without knowing what’s working. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) April 23, 2020

Battle said the shutdown also affects the von Braun Center, museums and city-affiliated operations that depend on lodging taxes to operate.