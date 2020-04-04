Local Girl Scout troop sends message of thanks to medical workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. -- Girl Scout Troop # 21104 in Harvest decided even if they're stuck at home, they still had a job to do.

"The Girl Scouts are about 'discover, connect, and take action,'" said troop leader Melissa Henderson.

The troop decided to take action to thank the men and women in north Alabama who are risking their own health to take care of the community. Henderson was watching the news and --- when she had an idea.

"We felt the need to take action here," Henderson said. "There's doctors and nurses on the front line that really need our support and help."

Henderson rallied up her Daisy Troop and they got crafty with cards, posters, and videos to show their appreciation.

"They don't even have to do it, but they chose to, because they want to help us," Brooke Henderson said.

"We hope you be safe and healthy, and make sure you're believing in yourself! Yay!" Bailey Henderson said.

These girls want medical workers to know they've got your back and it's a scout's honor to do so!