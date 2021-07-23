Local farmers stock pop-up market at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nothing says summertime like a farmer’s market. Visitors to Big Spring Park on Friday got a nice surprise with a one-stop pop-up shop for produce, meat and more thanks to an Alabama nonprofit.

Sweet Grown Alabama was responsible for bringing together more than a dozen north Alabama farmers for the pop-up market. Their goal, to give these groups some exposure while offering visitors access to fresh locally grown products.

Vendors from Friday’s farmer’s market included:

Alabama Farm Credit

Alabama Peanut Producers, Houston County

Houston County Alchemy Farms and Plants, Cullman County

Cullman County Eastaboga Bee Company, Talladega County

Talladega County First South Farm Credit

Green Acres Organic Pharms Inc., Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Haynes Family Farms, Cullman County

Cullman County J. Calvert Farms, Cullman County

Cullman County Maggie Valley Berry Patch, Marshall County

Marshall County Reeves Peach Farm, Morgan County

Morgan County Rocket City Mushrooms, Limestone County

Limestone County Sweet Grown Alabama

4G Farms Produce, Jackson County

Jackson County 2 Mile Cattle Company, Cullman County

Ellie Watson, Sweet Grown Alabama Director said, “When you support local farmers, 60 cents of every single dollar you spend locally, remain in the community. So when you buy from a local farmer, you’re not only supporting your neighbors, but you’re boosting your entire community.”

Local farms and more information can be found on the Sweet Grown Alabama website.

Watson also said the pandemic caused more Alabamians to buy produce from local farmers than ever before, so they’re hoping to continue that momentum and keep a spotlight on local, home-grown options even as we return to normal living.