Local dentist practice offering free dental work to military and veterans on Freedom Day

MADISON, Ala. – This Thursday is National Freedom Day, where businesses offer their services to military personnel and veterans for free as a “Thank you for your service.”

Divine Expressions Family Dentistry in Madison is offering free dental services for veterans all day Thursday.

They ask that you call to make an appointment in advance by calling 256-837-1200.

Doctor Laurentis Barnett says this is the fourth year they have participated, and it’s their way to say “thank you.”

“What they live with PTSD and all the things that they go through, the emotional health that they need is often forgotten. So when I go in with an exam with any patient, I don’t just work on their teeth. You know I do a health check, to make sure they’re doing ok mentally physically emotionally, and spiritually. It’s about working on the total patient so with the veterans, it’s making sure we remember their mental physical spiritual, and their dental health as well

He says in past years they’ve seen many veterans who really needed the care, and hope that those who need it will come again on Thursday.