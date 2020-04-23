Local dealership hits home run with new service model

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Woody Anderson Ford dealership in Huntsville has launched a new mobile vehicle service program with the help of a local minor league baseball player.

When Kansas City Royals minor league player Brewer Hicklen learned he couldn’t be playing on the field every day, he knew he had to find a way to serve the community.

“Normally I’m between the white lines every night playing baseball, and wherever in the United States that they send me,” Hicklen said.

He still spends a bit of time every day tuning his skills, but in his off time, he wanted to find a way to help.

Ford has chosen Woody Anderson Ford to be part of a beta program for a mobile service program that was originally scheduled to launch this summer. Hicklen grew up helping out at Woody Anderson Ford and has helped the program launch faster than the originally planned date.

The service lane at the dealership has been operating minimally due to COVID-19.

“A lot of people are skeptical about going out and getting their car serviced,” Hicklen said.

The mobile service program brings basic vehicle maintenance needs directly to your home or business. With minimal contact, service techs can perform an oil change, tire rotation, check brakes, fluids, and more.

But this mobile service will be offered even after the era of COVID-19.

“A lot of people work 8 to 5 jobs, they don’t want to go in the morning on a Saturday to get their oil changed,” Hicklen said.

With the launch of the program, the Woody Anderson Ford is offering this at-home maintenance service for half of the normal price. Hicklen will also give a free and personalized signed baseball card to the first 50 customers who make an appointment.

