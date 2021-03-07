Local company is giving basketball players real time feed back

ATHENS, Ala. – Noah Basketball was an idea that started in a driveway. Now, more than 2/3 of the NBA uses its data and analytics to help players improve their shot.

Noahlytics will give players and coaches data in real-time and coach users through speakers.

Noah CEO John Carter says all this is done through, you guessed it, technology, “It’s a combination of cameras, sensors, computers, and speakers.”

The system has a sensor that sits above the rim and tracks the shot depth, left, right of each shot and its arc. There’s more to basketball than just shooting a ball, physics has a lot to do with it. How high and at what degree the trajectory of the arc is, will give you that perfect shot.

The Noah System focuses on three main areas to advance one’s basketball skills: real-time feedback during practice, live and automated in-game data, and in-depth post-game and practice analytics.

Why is real time feed back so important?

“Feedback is critical to changing the muscle memory. If a player has a lot of shots at a flat trajectory, they’re going to continue doing that. They’ve got entrenched muscle memory but with the instant feedback, it has to be accurate and it has to be immediate, if it’s not accurate, if it’s not immediate, it’s worthless, so that’s the big difference,” Carter said.

This not only helps the player’s performance but also helps the coach give better instruction. A decade ago technology telling you how to shoot wasn’t widely accepted, but as years have gone on Carter says, “People will trust a computer more than a person, the system has nothing against you, it’s just facts.”

Coaches and players can access this feedback all through an app. The data is instant and is looked at and analyzed by Noahlitics Specialists. Each player is judged by a six-tier grading scale that lets them know what needs to be worked on.

“A shooter can’t see their own shot, so if you think about we can watch another player shoot, and say wow, she shoots too flat, or he shoots too flat, but the player behind the basketball can’t see it, they have no reference on how high they shot the ball, and so the feedback is critical.”

During practice, after each shot, players will hear instant, verbal feed back through the systems speakers. “Anyone can tell you if you miss or make a shot, but this system also tells you the why,” Carter says giving the player the opportunity to fix their shot and muscle memory.

Carter told News 19 that NBA teams aren’t the only ones using the system, “The University of Alabama, they’re the first SEC school to have this NBA level product,” which has facial recognition to better identify the players. “UNA is a customer as well and I’m proud of their statistics after last night’s game, Elkmont Highschool, where I went to high school, their girl’s team has really benefitted from it, so it’s really just an awesome tool.”

The system is determined to make every player a better shooter than when they started.