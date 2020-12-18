Local company gives Madison County Schools nurses a fragrant and sanitary surprise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nurses who work in the Madison County School System got a little holiday surprise from a local company.

December 16th, TouchStone Services gave the district’s nearly three dozen nurses sprays to be used to sanitize and refresh their masks.

Touchstone Services created RefreshStix as a way to gently refresh masks, since all staff members are required to wear them.

Company owners Chet and Michelle Clark decided to donate the RefreshStix to local nurses as a way to say “thank you” for their hard work during this school year.

“These nurses are on the front lines too. They’re seeing students every day. They’re dealing with COVID- 19 just like everyone else but they’re doing it in the school setting. We felt like they are the right people to honor this holiday season, “ Clark said.

They’re giving each nurse three to be used when the school year resumes.

The company, based here in Huntsville, created the product earlier this year. It’s all natural and alcohol free.