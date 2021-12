A cheerful mature man receives a box of donated food items during a drive-through food drive. He is wearing a protective face mask as he is receiving the food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville will host a food box giveaway on Saturday, December 18.

The boxes will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. at the church, located at 315 Winchester Road, NE.

Members of the church will bring the boxes to vehicles of those who arrive. With only 400 of the Christmas food boxes to give, only one per vehicle will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, the church can be reached at (256) 852-1150