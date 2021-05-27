Local charity to host vaccination clinic, free food drive

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Patricia Haley Charity is teaming up with local health officials to provide free food and a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations at the event will be administered by professionals from Huntsville Hospital and the Alabama A&M University Mobile Health Clinic on Tuesday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the charity’s location, 117 Wholesale Avenue, Huntsville, Ala. 35811. The vaccine can be administered to those 12 years of age and older.

Participants will be required to pre-register for an appointment on May 12 at the Patricia Haley Charity or online at www.patriciahaleycharity.com/covid-19-vaccination.