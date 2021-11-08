Local charity seeks used wheelchairs to meet unseen demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This holiday season some of the community’s most vulnerable are finding it harder to get around, with supply chain shortages and financial struggles bringing a whole new demand for disability equipment.

Few groups embody the season of giving better than Christmas Charities Year Round, servicing all of north Alabama. But its Waste-Not initiative headed by Executive Director Hilary Gould has seen unprecedented calls the last several weeks for simple manual wheelchairs.

“We always go up and down from shower chairs and different needs, but right now our waiting list (for manual wheelchairs) is really quite high,” Gould said. “We’ve even had a few calls coming from the medical profession that we just haven’t had before. Doctor’s offices might need an extra one for a client who maybe can’t order one through their insurance.”

Gould says now is the perfect time to reach out and give if you can.

“If you know of someone or someone who has gone through physical therapy and maybe had a wheelchair and they don’t need it anymore, instead of putting it in the trash please try to find a way to bring it down to our warehouse. We can clean it up, get it in our inventory and get it back out to the folks who need it,” Gould said.