Local business owner hosted Women’s Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Saturday, a local business owner hosted the first ultimate Women’s Expo event to help women of all business backgrounds.

Tiffany Draper owner of Studio 53 and CEO of Tea with Tiffany held the event to highlight women throughout the community who are making a difference.

The event had live music, deserts and raffles for everyone who attended.

Draper says the event was for networking and to show support to locally owned businesses.

“We need to be able to go to our fellow women and be able to do things together. Start businesses together, we get so much from each other like how to do different things for children, run households and run businesses. But those things are so important and women’s empowerment across the globe should be to help each other and support each other worldwide,” said Draper.

There were over 20 vendors at the inaugural event.

Draper says she plans to keep this going on as a yearly event for the women in the community.