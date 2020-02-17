Local business owner faces impact of Hwy 231 closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN CITY, Ala. -- A small business owner is asking the community for support while local businesses face the impact of a major road closure.

Brandy Kiehl, the owner of Tee Time Boutique in Morgan City, said her business normally relies on 20,000 cars that pass daily up and down Hwy 231.

But with the road closure just north of her store, she said the area is now a ghost town. Business has dropped by 75 percent in less than a week.

And so far, the Department of Transportation hasn’t given a timeline for the fix.

“You hear anywhere from three months to three years, and even three months is devastating for a business," Kiehl said.

Kiehl is afraid not only her business will suffer, but the whole town.

“There won’t be a Morgan City to shop with," she said. "We can’t survive. Our little town can’t survive without the hustle and bustle that’s now cut completely off.”

She's asking drivers to continue to support small businesses in the area, even if it means taking a longer drive.

"Expect the delays but know they’re worth it, there are families here who are counting on the business to survive," she said.