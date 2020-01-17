Local blood centers in critical need of blood donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This is your call to take action. Hospitals are experiencing a shortage of blood and need your help to care for patients.

In fact, it's an emergency. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers need donors to give blood. The group has less than a two-day supply of blood. That blood supports 14 hospitals in North Alabama.

The holiday season contributes to the small pool of available donors.

"All of that," said district community development coordinator Eric Franchos, "plus the recent severe storms have impacted the amount of people who have donated recently. And so we're in critical need of all blood types."

Research shows that 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital today will need blood.

Locate the closest blood donation center below.

Madison Donor Center

8190 Madison Blvd.

Madison, AL 35758

256-533-8201

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Huntsville Hospital Donor Center

101 Silvey Road

Huntsville, AL 35801

256-265-6340

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Albertville Donor Center

8626 U.S. Highway

Albertville, AL 35950

256-894-6066

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 1 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday Closed

Decatur Donor Center

2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120

Decatur, AL 35603

256-552-0060

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Shoals Donor Center

307 Veterans Drive

Florence, AL 35630

256-765-7038

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cullman Donor Center

219 Compass Way SW

Cullman, AL 35055

256-736-1594

Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed