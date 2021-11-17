Local ‘Bicycle Man’ donates 30 bikes for local kids

Leon McClung, aka “The Bicycle Man,” is 91 years young and on a mission, donated 30 bikes for children in need for the holidays. Except these aren’t just any bikes – these have all been hand-repaired by McClung.

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a special donation on Wednesday from a well-known fixture in the community.

McClung spends his time over the year taking discarded bicycles and turning them into a gift any child would be thrilled to receive.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says McClung not only donates the repaired bikes to DeKalb County, but to several other counties in the area.

Every bicycle is carefully looked over to make sure it’s in good working order before getting it to a child in need.

Attached to every single bike is a note. It reads:

“Hi, take a look at these 91-year-old hands. God has guided these hands to move over every part of this bicycle to make sure it is in the best looking and working order as possible.” “I hope you cherish and take care of it as much as I have enjoyed fixing it for you. Now as it leaves these hands and goes into your hands, may God guide your hands to have many days of enjoyment from riding this bike.” “May it guide you to always be looking to God for guidance in your life also. If you do this the joy you knew from riding the bike will be much greater by following his guidance in your life.”

McClung (The Bicycle Man), his son Bruce, and Fort Payne Fire Department Battalion Chief Wade Gorham delivered the bicycles to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office Wednesday morning. Deputies will distribute the bicycles to children in need this Christmas.

The sheriff’s office was also able to provide several bicycles to McClung that deputies and road crews had recovered to be fixed for next year.

If you know a child in need this Christmas that would like a bicycle, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.