Local artist looking to open dialogue about immigration with bilingual children’s book

Rossina Boyer knows all too well the pain of being separated from her father. At the age of nine, her father did the hardest and most selfless thing a parent could do. He left Peru for the United States in search of a better life and the American dream.

Back in Peru, Rossina, along with her two younger sisters and mother waited for the chance to be reunited with their father once again.

“After eight years of being separated from my dad, they decided it was time for us to be reunited again and that’s when we decided to move to the US,” Boyer said.

Rossina was already a teenager when she arrived, and the fear of being in a new country and not knowing the language was not only scary, but difficult at times. Her true talent shone in art class; not only was it therapeutic for her, but it was something that connected her with others, regardless of a language barrier.

Since then, Boyer hasn’t stopped producing art. Currently she’s working on abstract pieces and now she will be working on the most important project of her career.

“Three years ago actually I started writing my first bilingual children’s book and its been a wonderful, wonderful experience to me,” she said.

The book titled, “Please I want to See Papa Again, Por Favor Quierro Ver Papa Otravez” is about her experience and emotional distress that she went through not being with her father.

Boyer says that this book will not only open dialogue for those who have experienced it, but also for those who don’t know much about it.

“I think this book is going to help children understand the story of hope, love and reunion and it’s a very accessible way for me to tell the world my story as an immigrant,” she said.

The same trials and tribulations that Rossina faced are some of the very problems migrant children are facing now. In a time where the immigration stance is a heated debate, Boyer hopes her book can bring everyone together, not just Spanish speakers.

“This book will be able to reach many families, many children and it’s a very accessible way of telling the story of millions of immigrants,” Boyer said. “I want to say that this book is so special, because it tells not only my story as an immigrant, but the story of all immigrants in this country, it’s a story of love and of family reunion, with the love that I wrote this book”

The book is still in the process of being published, if you would like to help the campaign you can visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/please-i-want-to-see-papa-again#/ where you can purchase the book. You have until October 7th to help Rossina reach her goal of $6,000.