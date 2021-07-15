Local and national artists invited to submit qualifications for new Huntsville City Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local and national artists are officially invited to submit qualifications for two large-scale public art installations that will be located inside the new Huntsville City Hall.

The two installations will be located at the front entrance as visitors enter the building, including one in the entryway lobby and another suspended above a grand staircase between the public areas of the first and second floor.

The deadline to submit artist qualifications is Wednesday, August 18. Selected semi-finalists will be given $3,000 honorariums to create and present their design proposal.

“Based on extensive community input, the Huntsville Public Art Master Plan prioritizes public art in the City’s capital projects,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “These art installations help fulfill the vision to integrate more art into our public spaces and our shared community experience.”

According to a news release from Arts Huntsville, the artist award for the entryway installation will be $245,000 while the suspended installation will be $550,000. Additional Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) will be announced in early 2022.

“The new Huntsville City Hall is, at its heart, a public space,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “The addition of public art at City Hall will serve to welcome, inspire, and reflect the community the city serves each day.”

Huntsville’s new municipal complex is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.