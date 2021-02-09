Llama rescued from Jackson County septic tank

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Emergency crews in Stevenson found themselves on an unusual rescue call Sunday.

Stevenson Volunteer Fire and Rescue said they were called Sunday to help a llama that needed assistance.

The llama, which officials said had been on the loose in the area for about a year, had fallen into a septic tank. Stevenson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Capt. James Ballard said they had the tank pumped out while and were able to safely remove the llama a few hours later.

(Photo courtesy Stevenson Fire and Rescue/Facebook)

A llama rescue group came to pick up the llama — which has been named Alex — around 2 a.m. Southeast Llama Rescue took Alex to Auburn University for treatment.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Alex is recovering from dehydration and low body temperature with Auburn veterinarians.