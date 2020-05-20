LIVEBLOG: Little Richard’s celebration of life in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rock icon Little Richard will be laid to rest on May 20, 2020 in Huntsville.
WHNT News 19 got the chance to meet with old friends, family, and even his old band mates before the burial.
Ruthie Kibble, a close friend, took a few moments to talk about her greatest memory of Little Richard.
His band mates had very fond memories to share of the rock legend.
“He lit up the room.”
“He was an uncle to everybody.”
“Little Richard didn’t want no tears or crying,” say the band mates.
The band mates were able to bond and laugh about Richard’s best moments as a man, servant and icon.