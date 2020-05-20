LIVEBLOG: Little Richard’s celebration of life in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rock icon Little Richard will be laid to rest on May 20, 2020 in Huntsville.

WHNT News 19 got the chance to meet with old friends, family, and even his old band mates before the burial.

Ruthie Kibble, a close friend, took a few moments to talk about her greatest memory of Little Richard.

Ruthie Kibble was a close friend of Little Richard’s family. She took a second to speak with me about her greatest memory of this remarkable man. @CBSNews @whnt pic.twitter.com/64exKHL6Jk — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

His band mates had very fond memories to share of the rock legend.

“He lit up the room.”

Little Richard’s band mates say he was on stage 24/7.



“Even the quiet moments…we were talking to Little Richard.”

“He lit up the room.”

“He was like a dad.”

“If he met you years ago, he would remember your name.”

“He was an uncle to everybody.” @whnt pic.twitter.com/IDUFocrOR9 — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

“He was an uncle to everybody.”

Little Richard’s band mates!!!!! Keeping his energy alive @whnt pic.twitter.com/vDaKUylqun — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

“Little Richard didn’t want no tears or crying,” say the band mates.

“Little Richard didn’t want no tears or crying,” say the band mates.



The fellas are laughing, bonding and sharing Richard’s best moments as a man, servant and icon. pic.twitter.com/AeOsYJzO6A — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 20, 2020

The band mates were able to bond and laugh about Richard’s best moments as a man, servant and icon.