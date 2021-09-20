Live updates: 2 taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, suspect not in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two people were shot Monday at Heritage High School.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Both victims were 17 years old. A boy was shot in the side of the face, Drew said. A girl was shot in the lower leg.

The school has been evacuated and two other people suffered non gunshot-related injuries.

Drew said that the suspect was not in custody as of 1:30 p.m. but authorities were searching for them. Drew said information indicates that the victims and suspect knew each other and it doesn’t appear that the shooter was looking to shoot others.

“We do believe that they knew each other … I don’t believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members,” Drew said. He said he couldn’t speculate further.

Rumors that there were active shooters at other schools are false, police said.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy was placed on lockdown.

Police first got the call at 11:38 a.m. and there was still a major police presence in the area as 1:45 p.m. The FBI confirmed it is assisting Newport News police and evidence has been collected inside the school.

Black Lives Matter 757 also tweeted it would hold a vigil tonight at 7:57 p.m. in Newport News.