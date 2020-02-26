Live updates: Reports of multiple shooting deaths in ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.” A Froedtert Hospital spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation. As we know more, we will let you know.”

WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming that the shooter was an employee at the headquarters.

Sources said that the shooter was an employee in uniform who was fired Wednesday.



This story is developing.