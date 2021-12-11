Live Updates: Deadly collapse, search and rescue underway at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – There are fatalities at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville following last night’s storms and a search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building.

Officials will give an update at 5:45 a.m.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.