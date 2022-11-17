Kenneth Smith is set to be executed on Nov. 17. (Courtesy of ADOC)

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — Barring further action by a court or Gov. Kay Ivey, the state of Alabama is scheduled put Kenneth Eugene Smith to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CBS 42 will provide live updates below from Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where the state’s death row is located.

More recent updates will appear toward the top of the page.

5:58 p.m. — A federal district court judge has denied Kenneth Smith’s motion to prevent his execution. The decision comes after a federal appeals court ruled in his favor. Smith’s attorney, Robert Grass, said Smith plans to appeal the ruling.

5:45 p.m. — As of this writing, there is currently no stay of execution preventing the lethal injection of Kenneth Smith from beginning as scheduled at 6 p.m. despite an appeals court ruling earlier today in his favor. A ruling is expected from a district court judge on an emergency stay, but it hasn’t come down yet. So far, prison officials have not begun the process of moving media witnesses to Holman’s death chamber.

5:30 p.m. — Alabama prison officials have released limited information to media related to Kenneth Smith’s visitors and meals over the last 24 hours. He was visited by several family members and a spiritual advisor.

3:45 p.m. — U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. held a telephone hearing after following an appeals court ruling reversing his earlier decision. Huffaker is expected to rule soon on Smith’s motion to enjoin Alabama from executing Smith by lethal injection.

3:00 p.m. — The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a lower court should have allowed Kenneth Smith to file an amended complaint.

“Under a de novo review, we find that Smith’s proposed amended complaint states a plausible claim for relief that was brought within the statute of limitations,” the court ruled. “The district court should have allowed Smith to file his proposed amended complaint. Thus, the district court erred in denying Smith’s motion for leave to amend his complaint on the ground that amendment would be futile.”

Smith’s legal team will likely now ask that lower court to halt this evening’s scheduled execution, but as of right now, the lethal injection is set to proceed.

10 a.m. — On Wednesday night, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Kenny Smith’s appeal for a stay of execution. Barring further action by a court, Smith is set to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Smith’s application for a stay of execution, presented to Justice Thomas and referred to the entire court, was denied around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. No justices noted their dissents to the decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in a case concerning Smith. That court had not yet ruled on Smith’s appeal.

Smith has alleged that – given Alabama’s recent execution difficulties – attempting to execute him may violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

In oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday, federal appeals court judges questioned Thomas Wilson, a lawyer representing Alabama, about Smith’s allegations that the state’s repeated attempts to access his veins may violate the constitution.

“Three hours?” One judge asked Alabama’s lawyer. “Does the protocol specify how long the execution team can attempt to access a vein before moving to a central line? Does it say anything about how long you can do it? Can you do it 6 hours?”

Alabama’s counsel would not provide an amount of time or number of needle prods that would be inappropriate under Alabama law or the U.S. Constitution.

“The protocol does not specify how long one can search for a vein,” the attorney responded.

Alabama abandoned its last attempt to execute a death row inmate after issues accessing the man’s veins. That night, prison officials did not reveal any difficulties in their attempted execution of Alan Miller, only later providing a limited explanation for the hours-long delay in the commencement of that lethal injection.

In 1996, Kenneth Smith was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in her Colbert County home. A jury recommended 11-1 that Smith should receive a sentence of life without parole, but a judge overrode that verdict and sentenced Smith to death.

“If Smith’s trial had occurred today, he would not be eligible for execution,” a federal appeals court wrote in 2021.