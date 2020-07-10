WATCH: UAB doctor explains details of new findings on blood type, risk for developing severe cases of COVID-19

(WIAT) — COVID-19 cases continue to increase all across the U.S. and some people may be missing needed doctor’s appointments or treatments due to the pandemic.

Health experts say that no matter what the state of the pandemic may be, seeking cancer screenings and other treatments should still be maintained by those who are in need. Whether through telehealth, or an actual visit to the doctor if possible. Staying on top of your treatments is still very important when it comes to your health.

Health experts say there is still a severe shortage of blood. Not only are continued health screenings and treatments needed, but blood donations and transfusions are still needed to treat other conditions.

UAB will host a Q&A session with Marisa Marques, M.D., medical director of Transfusion Services at UAB Hospital and professor with the UAB Department of Pathology.

Marques will be discussing recent New England Journal of Medicine findings on blood type and risk for developing severe cases of COVID-19, in addition to preliminary data from UAB on the subject.

For more information visit UABmedicine.org.

