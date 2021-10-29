Suspect still at large in connection to Oklahoma deputy shot in Pottawatomie County; nearby schools on lockdown, deputy in surgery

The static live shot and KFOR Chopper 4 will not have sound.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Federal authorities and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting Pottawatomie County in the search for an at-large suspect after one of their deputies was shot Friday morning.

Braedon Chesser 2020

Braedon Chesser 2018 Photos provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Officers were called to the scene on Austin Drive in Pink around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the suspect, 27-year-old Braedon Chesser is not in custody at this time.

Chesser is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 185 lbs.

Authorities say Chesser should be considered armed and dangerous.

Trooper Eric Foster tells KFOR the deputy responded to the scene on a domestic call before the confrontation.

Bethel Public Schools are on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting Pottawatomie County authorities and tell KFOR the deputy was shot 7 times and is in surgery. We do not know the name of the deputy but OHP says he has been on the force for about less than two years.

