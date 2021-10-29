Suspect still at large in connection to Oklahoma deputy shot in Pottawatomie County; nearby schools on lockdown, deputy in surgery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suspect Braedon Chesser

The static live shot and KFOR Chopper 4 will not have sound.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Federal authorities and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting Pottawatomie County in the search for an at-large suspect after one of their deputies was shot Friday morning.

  • image of Braedon Chesser
    Braedon Chesser 2020
  • Braedon Chesser 2018
Photos provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Officers were called to the scene on Austin Drive in Pink around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the suspect, 27-year-old Braedon Chesser is not in custody at this time.

Chesser is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 185 lbs.

Authorities say Chesser should be considered armed and dangerous.

Trooper Eric Foster tells KFOR the deputy responded to the scene on a domestic call before the confrontation.

Bethel Public Schools are on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting Pottawatomie County authorities and tell KFOR the deputy was shot 7 times and is in surgery. We do not know the name of the deputy but OHP says he has been on the force for about less than two years.

  • image of emergency graphic
    Emergency Alert for Pottawatomie County shooting suspect
  • image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene
  • image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene
  • image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene
  • image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene
  • image of Pottawatomie County Crime scene
  • Pottawatomie County scene of deputy shot

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News