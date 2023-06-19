HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for the Rocket City Awards live stream, you are in the right place! The live stream will begin at 7 p.m. CST on June 19.

An inaugural event, the Rocket City Awards highlight current and former Tennessee Valley athletes who have made an impact in their sport and community.

News 19 partnered up with 97.7 The Zone to live stream the awards show for those unable to attend the special event.

News 19’s Sports Director Olivia Whitmire will also be in attendance, and presenting a few awards tonight!

You can watch the event live in the video player above. If there are any issues, reach out to the WHNT Digital Team at interactive@whnt.com.