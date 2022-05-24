HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The polls have closed across the state and results have started being tabulated. Your Local Election Headquarters has the latest from the polls and spoke with political analysts about what’s expected at the polls.

News 19 conducted a poll along with Emerson College and The Hill which showed Republican candidate Katie Britt leading the pack for the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama with 32% support. Mike Durant with 26% support and Representative Mo Brooks with 25% support.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball predicts this race will likely lead to a runoff.