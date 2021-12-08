WATCH: Huntsville’s COVID-19 briefing

Live Streams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Huntsville City leaders deliver the weekly update for COVID-19 in the North Alabama area.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City leaders gave an update on the current COVID-19 status for the city and county from the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer spoke at the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 850,096 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 53,666 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 739 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate has risen to 5.9%.

Huntsville Hospital President & COO Tracy Doughty gave the Madison County combined area hospital numbers saying, currently, there are 51 COVID-19 inpatients in Huntsville Hospital Systems in Madison County and Crestwood, with 1 of those patients in the ICU.

Doughty said there was a peak of around 220 inpatients back in September.

“We’ve seen a creep up in our numbers,” said Doughty. “We expected some of that from the holidays, but we will continue to watch those trends.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story