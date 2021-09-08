Huntsville-Madison County health officials give COVID-19 update Live Streams by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: Sep 8, 2021 / 12:55 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 8, 2021 / 01:34 PM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County health officials are gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the county. Madison County leaders will hold their next weekly briefing on September 15. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction