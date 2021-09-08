Huntsville-Madison County health officials give COVID-19 update

Live Streams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County health officials are gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

Madison County leaders will hold their next weekly briefing on September 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story