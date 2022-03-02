HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County health leaders gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Huntsville area.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz, and Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield attended the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 1,281,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 88,332 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 885 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 8.6%, down from 21% at their last briefing.