HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Council members will talk about funding plans and priorities during Thursday night’s work session.

The work session takes place at 5 p.m. in Huntsville City Council chambers.

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said prior to the work session his priority is road resurfacing in the city. Kling said he wants to set aside $20 million to resurface existing streets.

For complete coverage on the 2022 fiscal year budget meeting, be sure to watch News 19 at 9 and 10.