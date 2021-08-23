Decatur gives latest COVID-19 update

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur gave its weekly COVID-19 update on Monday morning.

Mayor Tab Bowling was joined by Huntsville Hospital System’s Chief Financial Officer Kelli Powers and the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) Judy Smith.

The mayor opened the briefing with updated numbers from the past week for Morgan County, stating that there are now 16,450 cases of COVID-19 in Morgan county, a rise of about 3.5% from last week. He also said that only having 40,000 residents vaccinated out of the county’s approximately 130,000 is concerning.

Kelli Powers stated there are currently 44 inpatients that are awaiting test results, 10 in the ICU, and six on the ventilator. “Only 16% of inpatients are vaccinated”, she said.

Powers also said there are no ICU beds available. “We are trying to makeshift some ICU beds in the ER”, she said.

The Huntsville Hospital System announced on Monday that a third dose of the vaccine was available for those with weak immune systems, but Powers says anyone who has had the vaccine for at least eight months can get the third round at the Parkway campus right now.

Judy Smith with ADPH says that although the third shot will be available for the general public, to leave it for those who absolutely need it.

She also said the third shot will need to be the same as the first two you received.

Smith relayed that Pfizer has officially been fully FDA approved, removing it from its emergency use categorization.

Powers also mentioned that the system is in dire need of blood, especially those who have recovered from the virus.