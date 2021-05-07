Watch: Jeffery Parker’s family to speak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The family of Jeffery Parker will speak outside of the Madison County Courthouse after the conviction of former Huntsville police officer William Darby.

Darby was convicted of killing Jeffery Parker at his home in April 2018. After Parker called 911 and told a dispatcher he planned to shoot himself.

“We’re extremely grateful for the verdict,” said Martin Weinberg, Parker family Attorney. “We appreciate the District Attorney’s office for the leadership and courage as well as the jury for their service,” he added.

The press conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m.