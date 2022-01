Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation held a press conference on Thursday regarding the ongoing capital murder investigation of HPD officer David McCoy.

McCoy is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, at his apartment complex on Friday. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

He is on administrative leave pending the death investigation, but it is unclear if it is paid or unpaid.