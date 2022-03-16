NASA (WHNT) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is expected to release new details Wednesday morning on the James Webb Telescope.

The agency will be sharpening the focus and aligning the mirrors of the telescope.

NASA plans to update the progress during a virtual press conference, along with plans to release images that demonstrate the improving focus of the $10 billion observatory.

Plans to release the first science images will happen this summer, NASA says, as the agency prepares and commissions all instruments on the observatory.

The Webb team has successfully captured starlight in recent weeks through each of Webb’s 18 mirror segments. According to NASA’s website, the team then refined and stacked those individual dots of light on top of each other and formed an alignment of a single star.

NASA says since then, the stages of alignment referred to as “coarse phasing” and “fine phasing” have allowed engineers to make smaller adjustments to the position of Webb’s 18 primary mirror segments to allow them to act as a single mirror and produce a single sharp (and focused) image of a single star.

For more information about the James Webb Telescope, visit NASA’s website here.