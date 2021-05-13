Huntsville, Madison County officials hold COVID-19 briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officials were scheduled to give an update on Madison County’s efforts in dealing with COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations Tracy Doughty.

Among the topics they’re expected to address are vaccine supply and testing, vaccination rates, and the expiration of Alabama’s “Safer Apart” health order on May 31.