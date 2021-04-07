Governor Kay Ivey to give COVID-19 update Wednesday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Governor Kay Ivey will share a COVID-19 update with the state about the efforts to minimize the impact of coronavirus Wednesday morning. She will be joined by state health officer Dr. Scott Harris for the update that’s scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

We expect Ivey to stick to her plan to let the mask mandate, that’s part of the current Safer at Home order, expire Friday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. At her update on March 4, Ivey said that she was extending the mask requirement one more time to give businesses and organizations time to come up with their own masking policies. But, at that time, she said she would not extend the order again. She said it’s time for personal responsibility over state mandates.

This update also comes the same week that the state has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Alabamians ages 16 and up.

